WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 351.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

