WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 240.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 273,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.8 %

VSH opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.