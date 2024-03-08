WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

