WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
