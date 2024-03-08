WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

