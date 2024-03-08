WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 155,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $388,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $25.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.