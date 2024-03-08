WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $168.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

