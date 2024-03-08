WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $258.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

