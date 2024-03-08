WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 463.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

