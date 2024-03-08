WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,409,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS XBAP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

