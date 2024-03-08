Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.