Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SDHC stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

