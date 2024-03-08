Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

