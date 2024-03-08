Wells Fargo & Company Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $160.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE ATR opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $145.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

