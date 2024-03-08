Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $185.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $179.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.