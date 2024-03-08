West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

