Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.47 EPS

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

