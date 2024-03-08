Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.870 EPS.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.