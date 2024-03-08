Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.25.

WSM opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $249.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

