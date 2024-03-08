WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$244.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$244.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.75.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$226.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$199.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.18. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$226.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Information

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

