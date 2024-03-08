Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.