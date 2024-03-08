Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.84

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 145512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

