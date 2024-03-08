Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.37. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

