Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Declares $0.33 Final Dividend

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Yancoal Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yancoal Australia
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Trading Halts Explained
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.