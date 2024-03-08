Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.17 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.
Yext Stock Performance
Yext stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Yext
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yext
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.