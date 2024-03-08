Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.17 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

