Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

