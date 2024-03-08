ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $536,671.15 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

