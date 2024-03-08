Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $857,010.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZG opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

