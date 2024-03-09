11,024 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

