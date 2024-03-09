1,200 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLTW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $471,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLTW opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.