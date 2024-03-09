1,200 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLTW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $471,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLTW opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
