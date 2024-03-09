13,651 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

