137,791 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,102 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

KVUE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.02. 11,932,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

