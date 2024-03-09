16,177 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $181,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420,514 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,359,137 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 484,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,412,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,930 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,458,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,031,509 shares of company stock valued at $71,999,589. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,265. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

