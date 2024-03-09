1,620 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $34.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,300.45. The stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,600. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.