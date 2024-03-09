1,800 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.37. 1,492,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

