18,268 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

