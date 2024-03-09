2,450 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF opened at $29.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

