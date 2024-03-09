276 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3 %

ACN stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

