3,059 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

