3,352 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 1,069,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,105. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

