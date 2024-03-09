35 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Booking stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,485.70. 305,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,566.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,274.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

