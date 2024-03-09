3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

