42-coin Trading Down 12.4% This Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $32,644.27 or 0.47605719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $277.61 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00130501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

