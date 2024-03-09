621,492 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 621,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,117. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

