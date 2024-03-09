6,380 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,520,000 after purchasing an additional 570,988 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

