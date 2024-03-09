78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO) Shares Down 0.9%

78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 177,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 270,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

78790 (PHO.V) Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28.

About 78790 (PHO.V)

(Get Free Report)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 78790 (PHO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 78790 (PHO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.