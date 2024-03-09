800 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $207.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

