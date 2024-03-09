A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

