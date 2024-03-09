Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

