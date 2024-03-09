ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.35 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $550,537.08 and $14.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00026619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,401.18 or 1.00008510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00153975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000551 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

